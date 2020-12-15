Corvettes and Combat Drones - Ministry of Defence Has Concluded Direct Agreements with Turkish Companies, - Andrii Taran

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 15, 2020)

Today, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran signed agreements with Turkish companies on technology transfer and production of corvettes and combat UAVs for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The signing took place during the visit of the Turkish delegation headed by the President of the Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey Ismail Demir.



According to the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, these are primarily projects designed to radically strengthen the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy to enhance security in the Black and Azov Sea regions.



The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement and noted that the cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the field of defence is of a strategic nature.



According to Andrii Taran, these are the first foreign economic agreements on military goods concluded by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.



In October the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the President of the Turkish Defence Industries Ismail Demir signed a Memorandum outlining their intentions to launch and implement joint projects to build warships, unmanned aerial vehicles and all types of turbines.



At the same time, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar signed a Framework Military Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey.



-ends-



