The Defence Resolution Lays Down the Basis for More Security and Stability

(Source: Swedish Armed Forces; issued Dec 15, 2020)

The Total Defence Bill approved on 15 December entails a significant and necessary change of directions for the Swedish total defence. The reinforcement of the total defence that has already been initiated continues, and the military defence is developed through a substantial reinforcement of the new war organization, increased number of personnel, more materiel and new capabilities.



“This investment is of great importance, particularly considering the fact that we live in uncertain times. The decision lays down the foundation for our capability to increasing the deterring effect, while at the same time contributing even more to the security and stability in our region”, says Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces General Micael Bydén.



The aim of the decision is essentially in line with the Swedish Armed Forces’ own plans and contains a long-term perspective on development, something that has been lacking in previous Defence Resolutions.



“This is particularly positive and important, as it takes time to build defence capabilities”, the Supreme Commander comments.



The Swedish Armed Forces will now continue to develop the military capability and to grow in number as well as in geographical scope. In parallel, existing international cooperation continues to be developed; here, Finland plays a special role.



The Defence Resolution also provides many opportunities for the Armed Forces to contribute to vital steps in the development of the total defence, in order to create a more robust and resilient society.



SOME OF THE CHANGES IN SHORT



Personnel:

The war organization is to grow from the current 60 000 to 90 000 staff by 2030. The number of conscripts will increase to 8 000 per year during the Defence Resolution period.



New regiments. In the long term, new regiments and a new air wing will create conditions to further reinforce our defence capability.



Army:

Two mechanized brigades will be organized during 2021-2025. The organization of a third mechanized brigade and a reduced motorized brigade in the Stockholm area is also to be initiated.



The units in Gotland are reinforced. During this time, the organization of a division staff, a division command battalion as well as two division artillery battalions will also commence.



Navy:

The number of submarines will be increased from four to five. The corvettes are updated and preparations are made for procurement of two new surface warships. Another amphibious battalion is established in Gothenburg.



Air Force

Aircraft JAS 39 Gripen C/D is still the core of the combat air system and will, together with JAS 39 E, constitute an important part of the war organization also after 2030.



More air-to-air missiles will be procured, and the electronic warfare capability will be reinforced.



Long-range strike capability will be procured ahead of the decision period 2026-2030.



Home Guard:

The Home Guard will be reinforced with new materiel, as for example vehicles, sensors and night-vision equipment.



Cyber defence:

Sweden’s cyber defence capability is reinforced, not least by enhanced cooperation with total defence actors.



