Russia’s Top Brass Inks Deal on Six Corvettes for Pacific Fleet

(Source: TASS; issued Dec 15, 2020)

MOSCOW ---. Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Amur Shipyard in the Russian Far East have signed a contract on building six Project 20380 and 20385 corvettes, the ministry’s press office reported on Tuesday.



"In compliance with the terms of the contract, the Pacific Fleet will receive two Project 20380 and four Project 20385 corvettes in 2024-2028," the press office said in a statement.



The Project 20380 and Project 20385 corvettes will enable the Russian Navy to boost the efficiency of detecting and eliminating enemy submarines, surface ships and vessels and protect naval bases, the coastline and sea lanes, the statement says.



The corvettes under construction in Russia today are unrivaled in the world by some operational characteristics and armament and have vast upgrade potential. These are advanced warships outfitted with the latest multi-functional radars, Redut surface-to-air missile systems and Uran anti-ship missile launchers (Project 20380), Paket-NK anti-submarine warfare complexes and the universal shipborne launchers (Project 20385) for Kalibr-NK cruise missiles and eventually for Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.



-ends-



