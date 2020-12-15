Italy – Gulfstream G550 Aircraft with Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare (AISREW) Mission Systems

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 15, 2020)

Italy is buying two additional Gulfstream G550 business jets which will be equipped with a sensor suite optimized for airborne intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare missions provided by L3Harris. (IT AF photo)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Italy of Gulfstream G550 Aircraft with Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare (AISREW) Mission Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Italy has requested to buy articles and services to support the integration of two (2) Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare (AISREW) mission systems onto two (2) Italian Ministry of Defense-provided G550 aircraft consisting of:



-- four (4) Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems – Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS JTRS) (2 installed, 2 spares);

-- three (3) Embedded/GPS/INS (EGI) with GPS security devices, airborne (2 installed, 1 spare); and

-- four (4) RIO Communications Intelligence Systems (2 installed, 2 spares).



Also included are Missile Warning Sensors, AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispenser Sets (CMDS), MX-20HD Electro-Optical and Infra-Red systems, Osprey 50 AESA Radars, AISREW ISR equipment, Secure Communications equipment, Identification Friend or Foe Systems, aircraft modification and integration, ground systems for data processing and crew training, ground support equipment, publications and technical data, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, flight test and certification, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $500 million.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally, which is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe.



The proposed sale supports and complements the ongoing efforts of Italy to modernize its airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare capability and increases interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Italian Air Force (ITAF). Italy will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be L3Harris, Greenville, TX. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of up to six (6) additional U.S. contractor representatives to Italy for a duration of one (1) year to support equipment familiarization.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness resulting from this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



