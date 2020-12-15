General Dynamics Delivering Mobile Protected Firepower Vehicles to U.S. Army on Time

BAE Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems are both to deliver 12 prototypes of their candidates for the US Army’s Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle, which will be evaluated by the 82nd Airborne Division. The winner is due to be selected in 2022. (GD photo)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. --- General Dynamics Land Systems this month has delivered two Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) preproduction vehicles to the U.S. Army, and two more will be delivered by the end of December.



These four vehicles complete the requirement of 12 MPF preproduction vehicles that General Dynamics Land Systems was contracted to produce as part of the Army’s ongoing competition. The previous eight vehicles are undergoing Army and internal testing.



This month’s deliveries come on time to support the Army’s Soldier Vehicle Assessment, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.



“General Dynamics has listened to the Army, fully understanding its requirements, and worked closely with program management office throughout this fast-paced effort to deliver systems on time to meet programmed test schedules,” said Don Kotchman, Vice President and General Manager of General Dynamics Land Systems U.S.



“We are pleased to be able to deliver this capability to the U.S. Army, despite the global pandemic. Our MPF offering is a highly lethal, mobile and survivable direct-fire combat vehicle that can dominate ground threats on the multi-domain battlefield.”



General Dynamics Land Systems’ MPF approach leverages both recently developed and battle-tested designs. The highly advanced and powerful combat vehicle is designed to strengthen the Army’s Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.





