KC-390 Millennium Performs First Parachutist Launch

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued Dec 16, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A year after it first entered service with the Brazilian Air Force, the Embraer KC-390 tanker/ transport aircraft carried out its first airborne assault mission, dropping soldiers from the Brazilian Army Parachute Infantry Brigade. (FAB photo)

The First Troop Transport Group (1st GTT) - Zeus Squadron, based in Anápolis (GO), on December 9 carried out the first paratrooper launch from the KC-390 Millennium aircraft.



After a year of operation in the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), the aircraft carried out its first Airborne Assault mission, launching soldiers from the Brazilian Army Parachute Infantry Brigade (Bda Inf Pqdt).



The training is being carried out for the Culminating Operational Exercise, which will be carried out in the state of Louisiana, in the United States, when Brazilian and American paratroopers are scheduled to launch using the C-17, C-130J and KC-390 Millennium aircraft.



The international operation is a conventional war simulation, which prepares military personnel and crews for operation in air infiltration missions, aiming to act in conflict locations.



The training started in Anápolis with the contractual module Operational Familiarization (OPFM), given by EMBRAER, for the training of the first crew instructors of the aircraft KC-390 Millennium in launching parachutists by the semi-automatic or hooked method.



Bda Inf Pqdt participated in the training held in Anápolis with the objective of developing the doctrine of launching personnel in the KC-390 Millennium aircraft for the ground troops. Military personnel from the Parachute Brigade, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), will also participate in the Culminating Operational Exercise.



Also as part of the training, the Zeus Squadron carries out, from December 14 to 16, personnel launches in the Launch Zone of Afonsos Air Base, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).



According to Commander of the Squadron, Lt Col Av Luiz Fernando Rezende Ferraz, this activity increases the capacity of employment of transport aviation. "It marks the beginning of the military operational life of the KC-390, pointing to its multi-mission capability, which will soon be explored by the Brazilian Air Force," he concluded.



