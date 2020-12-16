CAE USA Mission Solutions Awarded Subcontract from BAE Systems to Support U.S. Marine Corps Wargaming Center

TAMPA, Florida --- CAE USA Mission Solutions will support BAE Systems with simulation and synthetic environment development services for the U.S. Marine Corps new Wargaming Center in Quantico, Virginia.



CAE today announced CAE USA’s wholly-owned subsidiary, CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. (MSI), has been awarded a subcontract from BAE Systems to support the prototype development of a new Wargaming Center to be built at Marine Corps Base Quantico.



BAE Systems is one of three prime contractors selected for an 18-month cloud modeling and simulation development phase that will leverage a range of advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, game theory, predictive data analytics and multi-domain synthetic environments. The objective is to provide the Marine Corps with a more immersive and data-driven synthetic environment to be used for evaluating and analyzing capability development, operational plans, and wargaming processes.



As part of the BAE Systems industry team, CAE USA Mission Solutions will provide simulation expertise and synthetic environment development services, including weather modeling, terrain generation and three-dimensional (3D) data visualization.



“The Marine Corps Wargaming Center is yet another example of our military services beginning to harness the power of digital technologies and synthetic environments for planning, analysis, training and decision support,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. “Our expertise related to data fusion and visualization are a perfect complement to the industry team led by BAE Systems that will develop a next-generation wargaming capability for the Marines.”



The Marine Corps Wargaming Capability initiative, which includes the new state-of-the-art Wargaming Center, is led by the Marine Corps Systems Command. The goal is to create an analytically informed decision support capability that aids the Marine Corps with concept and combat development, force design and operational plan assessments.



“We are building on our experience supporting the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory Wargaming Division and partnering with digital technology experts such as CAE to produce an advanced prototype to help prepare an efficient, precise and consistent force capable of fighting future wars in multiple domains,” said Peder Jungck, Vice President and General Manager, BAE Systems Intelligence Solutions business.





CAE USA is part of CAE’s Defense & Security business unit with specific responsibility for serving the United States, South America and select international markets. CAE USA includes over 2,000 employees and is the largest segment within CAE’s Defense & Security business unit. CAE USA Mission Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of CAE USA which operates under a Proxy Agreement with the United States government. The Proxy Agreement enables CAE USA MSI to pursue and execute higher-level security programs.



