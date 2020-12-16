New Regional Passenger Aircraft IL-114-300 Made its Maiden Flight

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Dec 16, 2020)

Unlike most Western regional turboprops, such as the ATR-72 or the Bombardier Dash-8, which have high wings, Ilyushin has opted for a low wing for its new Il-114-300 regional turboprop, which made its maiden flight on Wednesday. (UAC photo)

On December 16th, 2020, a new regional passenger turboprop aircraft Il-114-300 made its maiden flight at the Zhukovsky airfield. Aircraft developer is Aviation Complex named after S.V. Ilyushin (the main enterprise of the Transport Aviation Division of UAC (United Aircraft Corporation) within the Rostec State Corporation).



The flight was performed by an experienced crew consisting of PJSC «IL» Chief Pilot, 1st Class Test Pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, 1st Class Test Pilot Dmitry Komarov, and 1st Class Flight Test Engineer Oleg Gryazev.



During the flight, the flight crew checked power plant operation modes, aircraft stability and controllability, as well as the operation of its systems.



"The first flight of the IL-114-300 is the result of the excellent work of tens of thousands of people - researchers, engineers, specialists - working in the design bureau and at the plants of the United Aircraft Corporation, at the enterprises of our suppliers and partners. The development of the new regional turboprop aircraft opens up new prospects for the Russian civil aircraft industry," said Yury Slyusar, General Director of United Aircraft Corporation.



