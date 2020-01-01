General Dynamics European Land Systems Awarded CHF 46m Follow-on Order for 56 Patrol and one Reconnaissance Open Eagle 4x4 Vehicles

(Source: GD European Land Systems; issued Dec. 17, 2020)

MADRID --- The Danish Ministry of Defense awarded a CHF 46 million contract to General Dynamics European Land Systems-Mowag (GDELS-Mowag) to deliver 56 Patrol vehicles and a first prototype of the Reconnaissance Open variant.



This second order is part of the Armored Patrol Vehicle (APV) framework agreement, which GDELS-Mowag and DALO signed in June 2017, after the Eagle 4x4 was selected winner of the APV tender.



Deliveries of the 57 vehicles will begin by the End of 2021 and will be completed in 2022.



“We sincerely thank the Danish Ministry of Defense for its continued confidence in our Eagle 4x4 vehicle platform, engineering, and industrial capabilities,” said Giuseppe Chillari, GDELS Vice President for Wheeled Vehicles and Managing Director of GDELS-Mowag. “I’m especially proud that Denmark, as a NATO member, is the first nation to order the open top version of our Eagle 4x4 vehicle. We look forward to delivering the new RECCE Open variant to Denmark for their tests and user trials and we are confident that Denmark will benefit from running a fleet of our vehicles, which is based on a state-of-the-art 4x4 wheeled family concept," Chillari adds.



About Eagle 5



The Eagle 5 is one of the most advanced and capable 4x4 wheeled armored vehicles and the top end of the Light Tactical vehicle family. In addition to its high level of protection, the Eagle 5 has a flexible and highly adaptable super structure and significant payload capacity. The vehicle’s inherent growth potential ensures the ability for future upgrades and technology insertion over the vehicle’s lifetime. In terms of mobility and maneuverability, the Eagle 5, with its efficient all-wheel drive and the De-Dion suspension system, sets the standard in this vehicle class. The Eagle family of vehicles is a highly successful Light Tactical vehicle family – with more than 1,500 Eagles in service worldwide.





General Dynamics European Land Systems, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is a business unit of General Dynamics and conducts its business through five European operating sites located in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland. With approximately 2,200 highly skilled technical employees, the companies design, manufacture, and deliver world-class land combat systems, including wheeled, tracked, and amphibious vehicles, bridge systems, and armaments, to global customers.



