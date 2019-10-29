Elbit Systems Awarded a $338 Million Contract to Supply the E-LynX Mobile Radio Network Solution for the Swiss Armed Forces

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Dec. 17, 2020)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today, further to the Company's report from October 29, 2019, that it was awarded an approximately $338 million contract by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical mobile Software Defined Radio (SDR) network solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) digitization program, Ersa mob Komm. The contract will be performed over a period of six years.



This contract award follows more than three years of extensive and competitive technical as well as field evaluations conducted by the Federal Office for Defense Procurement and the Swiss Armed Forces. The digital mobile network solution to be provided is based on the E-LynX family of open architecture SDR, enabling fast, reliable and secure communication across the Swiss Armed Forces.



The army-wide E-LynX mobile network solution to be provided to the Swiss Army under this contract incorporates advanced waveforms and includes the SMARTmr routing solution as well as vehicular intercom.



Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, commented: "Switzerland is a strategic market for us, and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry. This contract award underlines the growing recognition by European Armed Forces of the E-LynX mobile SDR solution as the favored enabler for advanced military mobile networking and digitization."





