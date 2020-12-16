Fourth Littoral Mission Ship Completes Construction Phase, Take Acceptance Test in Port

(Source: Royal Malaysian Navy; issued Dec. 16, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Royal Malaysian Navy’s (TLDM) fourth Littoral Mission Ship completed the construction phase and was safely lowered into the water on Wednesday at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Ltd (WSIG), in Wuhan, China. (TLDM photo)

WUHAN, China --- The Royal Malaysian Navy’s fourth Littoral Mission Ship (LMS) has completed its construction phase and was safely lowered into the water at the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Ltd Shipyard, Wuhan, China today to undergo a Port Acceptance Test Phase.



However, the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic resulted in the postponement of the official LMS naming ceremony. The ceremony will be held simultaneously with the ship's physical handover ceremony scheduled for November 2021.



This fourth LMS will join the 11th LMS Squadron with KD KERIS (First LMS), SUNDANG (Second LMS) and Third LMS.



The acquisition of these ships was carried out under the contract of the Ministry of Defense Malaysia with Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNSSB) which was signed on 23 March 2017 in collaboration with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co Ltd, China.



LMS is one of the five classes of ships in the 15 to 5 Fleet Transformation Program. LMS is capable of performing patrol duties, maritime surveillance, Search and Rescue (SAR) in addition to enforcing Malaysian maritime law.



The ship will undergo a series of Acceptance Tests at the Port and then the Acceptance Test at Sea before being handed over to the RMN in November 2021.



Prospective crew are expected to be relocated to China to undergo adaptation training in early April 2021.



(ends)



4th Chinese-Built Littoral Mission Ship Completed for Malaysian Navy

(Source: Xinhua; issued Dec 16, 2020)

KUALA LUMPUR ---- Malaysia will take its fourth delivery of the Chinese-built littoral mission ship (LMS) following its completion, the Malaysian Navy said on Wednesday.



The ship has been successfully launched at the shipyard of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in Wuhan, China on Wednesday, the Malaysian Navy said in a statement, adding that the handover ceremony will be held in November of next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"The fourth LMS will undergo a series of acceptance trials in port, followed by at sea acceptance trials before being handed to the navy in November 2021. The crew of the fourth LMS is expected to be sent to China for familiarization training in early April 2021," it said.



The LMS is a class of large patrol vessel for patrol, anti-terrorism, rescue and protection of fishery activities. According to the contract signed in 2017, China would design and build a total of four LMS for the Malaysian Navy as the first large military equipment order between China and Malaysia.



- ends-



