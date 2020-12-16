Another Submarine for the Armed Forces

(Source: Swedish Defense Materiel Agency, FMV; issued Dec 16, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

HMS Uppland, the second submarine in the Gotland-class to have gone through a major upgrade, which included adding a 2-meter plug in its hull, has now been returned to the Swedish Navy’s First Submarine Flotilla, based in Karlskrona. (Saab photo)

FMV today handed over the submarine HMS Uppland to the Swedish Armed Forces after a mid-life upgrade modification at Saab Kockums in Karlskrona.



The handover of equipment by HMS Uppland, just as for HMS Gotland in May, was carried out with two ceremonies due to the pandemic. Partly between the naval commander and the commander of FMV naval equipment in Stockholm, and partly in Karlskrona, where the submarine was returned to the First submarine flotilla.



“The FMV project has since May, after delivery of HMS Gotland, been able to concentrate on HMS Uppland and despite an extremely tight schedule and the impact of the pandemic, we can now return HMS Uppland to the Armed Forces. An outstanding achievement by everyone involved from FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces and Saab Kockums,” says Odd Werin, head of naval materiel at FMV.



FMV has now, after completed mid-term modernization, handed over two upgraded submarines that significantly increase the navy's operational capability.



Facts



In addition to handling systems that have reached their technical service life, mid-term modernization also includes drastic changes with the replacement of larger subsystems in order to maintain the submarine's operational capability in a changing world. Thus, many modern subsystems have been introduced which will also be used in future submarines such as Blekinge.



HMS Uppland has received new sensors, a new management system, a diving lock has been added and new air-independent machinery has been installed. During the work, the submarine was divided into two parts, mainly to be extended by about two meters to make room for new systems on board. At the same time, the division made the modification work inside easier.



Most of the original systems on board have been converted to new ones through so-called End-of-Life handling, this mainly applies to the ship systems that produce compressed air, cooling and hydraulics and which supply many other systems on board. The transition to digital surveillance systems and the systems' interdependence make integration work a critical area.



Saab Delivers Upgraded Gotland-Class Submarine to Sweden

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 16, 2020)

Saab has today, on Wednesday 16th of December, delivered the second submarine of Gotland-class to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) after a Mid-life upgrade.



Saab has conducted a Mid-life upgrade of HMS Uppland. Taking all necessary measures to ensure the submarine's operational availability, the upgrade includes new sensors and navigation systems, giving the vessel enhanced capabilities. The delivery of HMS Uppland was conducted today at a ceremony in Karlskrona, Sweden.



HMS Uppland is the second submarine in the Gotland-class to have gone through major changes and is now operational again.



“The Gotland-class submarines have an international reputation that many other submarines would wish for, with a stealthy ability and endurance beyond the ordinary. Sweden's ability to develop world-class submarines is a result of the close cooperation between industry, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and the Swedish Royal Navy.

“We at Saab are proud that the latest cutting-edge underwater technology is now operational on-board both HMS Uppland and HMS Gotland,” says Lars Tossman, head of Saab business area Kockums.



HMS Uppland has had 50 new systems installed or modified, of which 20 are new systems that in the future will be used in the next generation of submarines, the Blekinge-class. This means, for example, new possibilities to analyse the boat’s surroundings with a so called Optronic Mast, replacing the traditional periscope and associated management system.



The Gotland-class submarines were built in 1990-1997. The submarine class consists of three submarines, all which have gone through minor modifications during the first part of their lifetime. HMS Gotland was the first boat to go through a Mid-life Upgrade. The submarine was split into two parts to be able to carry out larger changes.





