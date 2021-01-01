Air Force in Europe Seeks Defense Against Chinese Drones and Russian Cruise Missiles (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published Dec. 16, 2020)

By John Vandiver

The US Air Force is looking for help defending military bases in Europe from hypothetical attacks by Chinese drones and Russian cruise missiles launched by Russian bombers like this Tu-160. (RUS MoD photo)

STUTTGART, Germany — The U.S. Air Force wants help defending military bases in Europe from hypothetical attacks by Chinese drones and Russian cruise missiles, and it's willing to pay close to $1 billion to get it.The service recently put out a $925 million contract notice that calls for bidders to come up with an “Air Base Air Defense” plan for U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa.“The USAF is adapting its power-projection and defense concepts to operate under a greater threat of attack,” the service said in its notice.Specifically, the Air Force wants help from the defense industry to maintain Ramstein Air Base’s defense system, and to develop and deploy air base defense systems for other locations in Europe.Prospective contractors must factor in a scenario in which a U.S. base in Germany has received multiple intelligence reports of imminent airborne attack threats, the contract notice stated.Within the first hour of the hypothetical attack, the base experiences 15 separate drone intrusions from the Chinese-made “Da-Jiang Innovations variant” that “have the potential to threaten the base from any direction.” Then within the second hour, the base must prepare for an attack by five Russian-made AS-23A cruise missiles.“There will be a minimum of 30 seconds between each cruise missile arrival. The cruise missiles will strike various sections of the base,” the Air Force scenario stated. (end of excerpt)-ends-