KMW Involved in iMUGS Development Contract

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is part of the European iMUGS (integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System) project. A consortium of 13 companies from seven European countries and the European Commission signed a contract that will receive over EUR 32 million in funding.



The research and development contract from the European Defence Industry Development Programme (EDIDP) is driving forward the development and definition of technologies to be used in unmanned systems (Multipurpose Unmanned Ground System, MUGS).



Among other things, KMW will be responsible for the interaction and control of manned and unmanned systems – including drones. For this purpose, mission scenarios will be developed to define the coordinated action of soldier and system.



It is expected that the results of the trials and developments will be demonstrated in the autumn of 2022.



