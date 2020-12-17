Military Pilots of the Central Military District Began to Perform Flights with Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR)

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 17, 2020)

The crews of the operational and tactical aviation of the Central Military District began one of the most difficult types of flight training in the sky over the Urals during the day and at night - air-to-air refuelling (AAR).



Supersonic fighter-interceptors MiG-31BM, fighter jet Su-34 and reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR at an altitude of about 4500 thousand meters at a speed of up to 700 km/h enter the starting position, when a distance of about 70 meters is reached, they begin to approach the Il-78 tanker sensor.



Two aircraft simultaneously perform refueling from a tanker. The distance between them is about 20 meters. During the event, about 30 flights were performed.



In total, about 20 aircraft and 300 military personnel of flight and engineering personnel are involved in the flights. Flights will be completed at the end of next week.



Air-to-air refuelling (AAR) is considered one of the most difficult elements of flight training. It is necessary to increase the range of combat use of aviation without making additional landings at airfields.



