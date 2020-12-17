Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Terma North America Inc., Warner Robins, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $306,480,755 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production, repair and engineering support of various types of aircraft electronic countermeasure systems.



This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



This is a ten-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Dec. 17, 2030, ordering period end date.



Using customers are Air Force and various foreign customers. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2031 defense working capital funds and Foreign Military Sales funds.



The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Georgia (SPRWA1-21-D-0003).



