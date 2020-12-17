Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Raytheon Co., Largo, Florida, has been awarded a ceiling of $611,500,000, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable-no-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for command and control switching systems (CCSS).



This contract provides electronic digital telecommunications system developed for military command and control.



The CCSS is the key component of the Defense Red Switch Network, enabling secure and non-secure voice and data telecommunications at multiple levels, large scale voice conferencing capabilities and is inter-operable with other secure devices.



CCSS switches are accredited by the Defense Intelligence Agency for top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information multi-level security.



The life-cycle logistics support for operational CCSS provide program management, product configuration management, data management, quality control and assurance, contractor logistics support, spare parts replenishment and management, hardware and software support and engineering and technical services.



Work will be performed at multiple government facilities and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of at least $452,034 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8218-20-D-0001).



-ends-



