Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Ultra Electronics Ocean Systems Inc., Braintree, Massachusetts, is awarded a $186,411,242 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the AN/SLQ-25E ‘NIXIE’ electro-acoustic towed torpedo countermeasure system.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $268,514,278.



Work will be performed in Braintree, Massachusetts (58%); Manchester, New Hampshire (25%); Lititz, Pennsylvania (13%); and Huntington Beach, California (4%), and is expected to be completed by December 2026.



Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) $2,200,000 funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received.



The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Keyport, Washington, is the contracting activity (N00253-20-D-0002).



-ends-



