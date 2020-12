Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Honeywell International, Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $1,105,100,580 modification (P00002) to contract W56HZV-20-D-0062 for the Automotive Gas Turbine 1500 engine program.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025.



The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-