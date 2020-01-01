Contracts with Turkey’s Defense Industry Will Not Be Renewed, State Department Says

(Source: Ekathimerini; posted Dec. 18, 2020)

American sanctions on Turkey’s top defense procurement and development body Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) for purchasing Russian defense systems will not affect “current, valid, non-exhausted licenses and authorizations,” the US State Department has said.



Responding to a question by Greece’s state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency and Mega TV, a State Department spokesperson said that “no new export licenses or other authorizations that name SSB as a party will be issued.”



“This includes amendments to agreements that have already been approved and permits following agreements that have already been approved,” the spokesperson said.



The 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is meant to dissuade countries from buying military equipment from NATO foe Russia.



