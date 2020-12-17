See More, Shoot Further, Smarter – RSAF's Island Air Defence System Safeguards Singapore's Peace and Security

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 17, 2020)

Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen witnessed a demonstration of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s Island Air Defence (IAD) System capabilities at Lim Chu Kang Camp II this afternoon.



During the visit, Dr Ng received a brief on the capabilities of the RSAF's IAD system, interacted with and thanked service personnel from the RSAF and Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) for their dedication and commitment to Singapore's defence.



As part of the continuous journey to maintain Singapore's edge and operational capabilities in air defence, the RSAF has worked closely with DSTA to integrate and enhance the IAD system to ensure that the RSAF is able to deal with new and emerging threats effectively.



Today, with the integration of key components such as the Multi-Mission Radar (MMR), System for Hybrid Interceptor Knowledge of Recognised Air (SHIKRA) Radar, Smart Combat Management System (CMS) and the Aster 30 Missile System into the RSAF's IAD system, it is able to see more, shoot further and is smarter.



Part of the capabilities of the Next-Generation Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the IAD system is able to effectively neutralise a wider spectrum of air threats to protect Singapore's skies day and night.



Speaking after the visit, Dr Ng expressed confidence in the capabilities of the RSAF's IAD system to safeguard the safety and security of Singapore against aerial threats. He said, "I think Singaporeans can take comfort that we have this system up. It required continuous effort, integration over 15 years, and even as we have finished this phase, we will look towards the next phase of the Island Air Defence System…I feel confident that we have designed it well, both from the RSAF perspective as well as DSTA and DSO…these systems will serve us for the next few decades, and it is a culmination of efforts taken over the last 20 years - just steady improvements, tightening up each piece and looking for gaps to fill."



Dr Ng was accompanied by Permanent Secretary (Defence) Mr Chan Heng Kee, Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, DSTA Chief Executive Mr Tan Peng Yam, Chief of Air Force Major-General Kelvin Khong as well as other senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and the SAF.



Fact Sheet: RSAF's Island Air Defence System

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 17, 2020)

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)'s Island Air Defence (IAD) System is a multi-layered, networked, and intelligent Air Defence system which integrates advanced sensors, capable weapon systems, command and control elements, and decision-making tools. As part of the evolutionary journey to maintain Singapore's edge and operational capabilities in air defence, the RSAF works closely with the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to integrate and enhance the IAD system to ensure that the RSAF is able to deal with new and emerging threats effectively.



With the integration of key components such as the Multi-Mission Radar (MMR), System for Hybrid Interceptor Knowledge of Recognised Air (SHIKRA) Radar, smart Combat Management System (CMS) and the Aster 30 Missile System into the RSAF's IAD system, it is able to See More, Shoot Further and is Smarter. Part of the capabilities of the Next-Generation Singapore Armed Forces, the IAD system is capable of neutralising a wider spectrum of air threats to protect Singapore's skies day and night.



a. See More: With a suite of advanced early warning sensors, including the MMR and the SHKIRA Radar, the RSAF's IAD system can better detect, identify and track more air threats, from aircraft to air munitions and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in a timely manner, and provide comprehensive air situational awareness for the RSAF's daily operations.



b. Shoot Further: With the integration of the RSAF's capable Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) systems, including the Aster 30 and the SPYDER Missile System, the RSAF's IAD system is capable of engaging, intercepting and neutralising a wider spectrum of air threats ranging from aircraft, to smaller targets such as air munitions and UAVs at a longer range and with greater precision.



c. Smarter: Developed jointly by the RSAF and DSTA, the Combat Network integrates sensors, smart Combat Management System (CMS) and weapon systems to increase resilience by preventing a single-point of failure. The smart CMS and the Decision Support Systems (DSS) also incorporate technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics (DA), reducing the cognitive load required of operators to sense-make information from multiple sources for a quicker and more robust decision-making process to neutralise air threats and protect Singapore's skies.



Platforms of the RSAF's Island Air Defence System



Sensors:



-- Aerostat

The Aerostat, a tethered balloon system, operates at 2,000ft (600m) with a clear line of sight over Singapore's air and sea space. With an effective detection range of up to 200km, the Aerostat provides 24/7 low-level radar coverage.



-- Agile Multiple Beam (AMB) Radar

The AMB radar is a three-dimensional compact and high mobility radar designed for low-level surveillance. With an effective detection range of 60km, it detects low flying and slower moving air targets such as helicopters.



-- FPS 117 Radar

The FPS 117 is a three-dimensional long-range, high precision air defence radar with an effective detection range of up to 250 nautical miles (463km).



-- Gulfstream 550 – Airborne Early Warning (G550-AEW)

The G550-AEW is equipped with a state-of-the-art mission suite, including the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which has an effective detection range of more than 200 nautical miles (370km) and provides persistent, all-weather ability to detect, identify and track aerial threats.



-- Multi-Mission Radar (MMR)

The MMR is a three-dimensional mobile radar with an effective detection range of up to 350km and 100km for air surveillance and hostile weapon locating respectively.



-- System for Hybrid Interceptor Knowledge of Recognised Air (SHIKRA) Radar

The SHIKRA radar is a three-dimensional mobile radar with a high update rate which provides high fidelity and accuracy of aerial targets. With an effective detection range of up to 100km, it provides low-level radar coverage for the RSAF.



Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) Systems



-- Aster 30 Missile System

Stood up for 24/7 air defence operations since Aug 2020, the Aster 30 missile system has replaced the I-HAWK system and has been integrated into the RSAF's IAD system.

The Aster 30 missile system is a Medium-range Surface-to-Air Missile (MSAM) system capable of engaging and intercepting a wide spectrum of air threats such as fighter aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and precision-guided munitions.

The Aster 30 missile system has an interception range of up to 70km against fighter aircraft and has the ability to engage multiple air threats simultaneously.



-- RBS 70 System

The RBS 70 system is a man-portable, short-range air defence missile system operating on a laser beam riding principle. With an effective intercept range of up to 8km, the RBS 70 system can be deployed in both mounted and dismounted configurations to enhance operational flexibility.



-- Surface-to-Air Python-5 and DERby-Air Defence System (SPYDER)

The SPYDER missile system is an all-weather air defence system with anti-aircraft and anti-munition capabilities, and has advanced infrared and radar-guided missiles with an effective interception range of up to 15km. The SPYDER missile system is equipped for 360-degree engagement against air threats and is able to engage multiple air targets simultaneously.



Combat Network

The Combat Network designed and developed by the RSAF and DSTA, integrates the sensors, weapon systems and smart Combat Management System (CMS), and leverages technologies to enable the rapid and seamless dissemination of time-critical information and data to all entities within the IAD system.

The Combat Network enhances the RSAF's capabilities for 24/7 operations, as it provides an enhanced island-wide air defence coverage with reduced manpower, and also has high resilience as it prevents a single-point of failure.



Smart Combat Management System (CMS)

Capable of analysing, prioritising targets and recommending actions, the smart CMS reduces the cognitive load on operators while continuing to provide a real-time comprehensive air situation picture by organising and fusing data from multiple sources to enable faster and better decision-making.



The smart CMS and the Decision Support Systems (DSS) also incorporates technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics (DA) to evaluate real-time situations to assign and allocate the most effective weapon systems to decisively deal with potential air threats and protect Singapore's skies.



