Aviastar-SP Will Start Fulfilling the Contract of the Ministry of Defense for the Production of 10 Il-78M-90A Tankers Next Year

(Source: United Aircraft Corp.; issued Dec. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Derived from the Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft, the new tankers will be powered by four new generation PS-90A-76 engines, and will feature new flight and navigation systems including a glass cockpit. (UAC photo)

The Ulyanovsk plant Aviastar-SP, which is part of the transport aviation division of PJSC UAC of the Rostec State Corporation, will start fulfilling a contract for the production and supply of 10 Il-78M-90A tanker aircraft for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense.



The contract was signed during the working trip of Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko to the enterprise. On the part of UAC, the document was signed by Sergei Yarkovoy, First Deputy General Director of PJSC UAC, Managing Director of PJSC Il.



The new tanker is based on the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft. The improved aircraft is equipped with four new generation PS-90A-76 engines. At the refueling station, the flight and navigation complex has been completely renewed, as well as a "glass cockpit" has been implemented, which allows to reduce the workload on the crew and improve flight safety.



The Il-78M-90A will allow for the simultaneous refueling of two front-line aircraft. And from the tail unit, it is possible to refuel long-range and special aircraft. When using the IL-78M-90A on the ground, it is possible to simultaneously refuel four aircraft. The Il-78M-90A tanker can be converted and, if necessary, can be used as a cargo plane.



