Air2030: Second Offers for New Combat Aircraft and Ground-Based Air Defense Have Been Received

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defense, Civil Protection and Sports; issued Dec 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BERN --- The government agencies of the candidates for a new combat aircraft (NKF) and for a ground-based air defense system with greater range (Bodluv GR) submitted their second offer to armasuisse on November 18, 2020.



This marks the beginning of armasuisse's work to prepare the evaluation reports, which should be completed in the first quarter of 2021.



On November 18, 2020, armasuisse received the second offers for new combat aircraft from the government agencies of the four possible manufacturers: Germany (Airbus Eurofighter), France (Dassault Rafale) and the USA (Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and Lockheed-Martin F-35A). In the second offer, the manufacturers contacted by the government agencies were asked to submit the most advantageous offer for Switzerland.



The offers include the following elements:



-- Price for 36 and 40 aircraft including defined logistics and armament as a binding starting point for detailed negotiations with the selected candidate after the type decision;



-- Offers for cooperation between the armed forces and the procurement authorities in Switzerland and those in the supplier country;



-- Intended or already initiated offset projects.



New system of ground-based air defense with greater range



On November 18, 2020, armasuisse also received the second offers from the government agencies of the companies in question for the new systems of ground-based air defense with greater range: France (Eurosam SAMP / T) and the USA (Raytheon Patriot). As with the new fighter aircraft, the government agencies of the manufacturers contacted were asked to submit the most advantageous offer for Switzerland.



The offers include the following elements:



-- Prices for the extended-range ground-based air defense systems to cover at least 15,000 km2, including defined logistics and armaments, as a binding starting point for detailed negotiations with the selected candidate after the selection of the winner;



-- Offers for cooperation between the armed forces and the procurement authorities in Switzerland and those in the supplier country;



-- Intended or already initiated offset projects.



Further procedure in the Air2030 program



With the information from the second offer and the findings from the various test activities, the overall benefit of each system will be determined. The results, together with a comprehensive risk analysis, will be included in independent evaluation reports in which the respective overall benefits of the new combat aircraft and the new extended-range ground-based air defense will be compared with the procurement and operating costs for 30 years.



The evaluation reports should be completed in the 1st quarter of 2021.



The selection of the winning offers by the Federal Council is planned for both systems in the 2nd quarter of 2021.



