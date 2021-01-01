Elbit Systems of America’s Mobile Howitzer Selected by U.S. Army for Shoot-Off Evaluation

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Dec. 17, 2020)

Along with other offerings from France, Serbia and others, the US Army will evaluate Elbit’s Iron Sabre truck-mounted 155mm howitzer as possible candidates to equip its Stryker Brigade Combat Teams. (Elbit photo)

FORT WORTH, TX. --- Elbit Systems of America’s Autonomous Truck Mounted Ordnance System (ATMOS) Iron Sabre is a mobile howitzer selected to participate in the United States Army’s 155mm Mobile Howitzer Shoot-Off Evaluation.



The event, which will occur during the first quarter of 2021, provides the Army an opportunity to review various solutions from industry and then select a production-ready system that demonstrates increases in range, rate of fire, and mobility over current artillery systems available to Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCTs).



Elbit Systems of America is a market leader in providing artillery solutions and is confident its system will perform well at the shoot-off, being evaluated as “ready now.” ATMOS Iron Sabre is a proven, fielded system from a family of howitzers that have supported international customers for more than 30 years.



Compatible with all existing US projectiles and propellant charges, it fulfills the Army’s mobile howitzer needs immediately, delivering on the modernization and capability improvements defined by Army Futures Command Long Range Precision Fires objective.



“US Army Fires needs solutions that can keep up with the SBCT, can shoot faster and farther, and most importantly are low risk and ready now. Elbit Systems of America’s ATMOS Iron Sabre addresses all of these needs,” said Ridge Sower, Vice President of Ground Combat & Precision Targeting at the company. “We are pleased to be selected for this evaluation and stand ready for rapid delivery from our hot production line if selected for production and fielding.”



