Boeing on Contract for 10 More Years of Singapore F-15 Services Support

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued Dec 21, 2020)

SINGAPORE --- The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) recently awarded Boeing its fourth Performance Based Logistics (PBL) contract to support Singapore’s fleet of F-15SG aircraft.



Under the 10-year, Direct Commercial Sale contract, Boeing will work closely with the RSAF to deliver customized support services to sustain the F-15SG for the next decade. In addition, Boeing’s field service representatives located with the customer will continue to provide on-site technical support.



“This tailored, performance-based solution, coupled with Boeing’s platform expertise, helps our Singapore customer to optimize the full capability of their fleet,” said Andy Vest, director of Far East defense services for Boeing. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Singapore and further supporting their mission readiness needs.”



PBL contracts expand on traditional transactional models – paying for parts and services as needed – and instead allow for customized, data-driven support based on desired performance outcomes, such as required mission readiness rates or percentage of parts supply, to meet customer requirements. These tailored solutions enable increased readiness rates, maintenance efficiencies and lower costs throughout the platform life cycle.





