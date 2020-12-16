Delivery of the First 5,000 Glock-17 Semi-Automatic Pistols and 150 Sniper Rifles to the Army

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The 14th Materiel Support Base (14th BSMAT) on December 16, 2020 took delivery of the Army's new Glock-17 FR Semi-Automatic Pistols (PSA) and the new SCAR-H PR Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifles (FPSA). It will carry out control and conditioning work before distribution to the forces.



By 2022, more than 50,000 Glock-17 FRs pistols and 2,237 SCAR-type semi-automatic sniper rifles will be delivered to Army units. Indispensable to combatants, this equipment modernizes aging equipment and embodies the "human-level" efforts provided for by the Military Programming Law (LPM) 2019-2025.



The 5th Generation PSA Glock-17 FR replaces the PAMAC 50 and PAMAS G1 pistols. Robust, reliable and ergonomic, it is intended for use in the event of rapid action and the need for self-protection. With a caliber of 9mm, it is 114mm log and weighs 700g with a 4.5-inch barrel and a 17-round capacity. Thus, the soldiers will enjoy maximum ease of shooting and precision.



The semi-automatic SCAR type sniper rifle will replace the FR-F2 rifle. It will equip Army snipers, so they can perform the following missions:

-- Unit protection

-- Observation

-- Intelligence

-- Neutralization of long-range targets.



With a caliber of 7.62 mm, it measures 102 cm and a weight of 6.75 kg in combat order with a magazine. The SCAR-H PR has a practical range of 800 meters.



These first deliveries to the 14th BSMAT will allow the quality control of weapons, their inclusion in logistics management and their packaging before distribution in the forces.



The 14th BSMAT is an industrial maintenance center specializing in electronics and weapons, providing support to the forces of the three armies in operation on national territory and in external theaters.



This delivery is part of provisions of the 2019-2025 military program law, which embodies the efforts "at human height" led by Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, in particular a broader desire to renew small equipment intended for the French forces.



