The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00014) to contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.
This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft.
Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards AFB, California; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.
The total cumulative value of the contract is $1,200,000,000. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,903,201 are being obligated at the time of award.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).
