Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2020)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $400,000,000 modification (P00014) to contract FA8107-19-D-0001 for B-1 and B-52 bomber engineering services.



This modification is for recurring and non-recurring engineering services to B-1 and B-52 aircraft.



Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Edwards AFB, California; Barksdale AFB, Louisiana; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2022.



The total cumulative value of the contract is $1,200,000,000. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $33,903,201 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity (FA8107-19-D-0001).



