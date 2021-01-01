Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 18, 2020)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $145,101,510 modification (P00003) to previously issued fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0030.



This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 90 full rate production Lot 17 Block V Tactical Tomahawk (TACTOM) All Up Round (AUR) Vertical Launch System missiles, including related hardware and services for the Navy.



Additionally, this modification procures TACTOM AUR recertification AGR-4 spares.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (40.6%); Walled Lake, Michigan (11.4%); Gainesville, Virginia (9.7%); El Segundo, California (5.1%); Clearwater, Florida (3.3%); Glenrothes, Scotland (3.1%); Spanish Fork, Utah (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2.7%); Berryville, Arkansas (2.5%); Midland, Ontario, Canada (2.4%); Ontario, California (2%); Camden, Arkansas (1.8%); Vergennes, Vermont (1.7%); Anniston, Alabama (1.2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,686,082; and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,415,428 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



