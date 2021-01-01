The Light Amphibious Tank Sprut-SDM1 Has Successfully Passed Testing

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec. 21, 2020)

Tests have shown that the Sprut SDM1 light tank can cross water obstacles up to sea state 3 WMO without preparation, can firing while afloat and can easily land on an unprepared shore, Rostec says, clearing the way for cold weather trials in 2021. (Rostec photo)

The light amphibious tank Sprut-SDM1 for the airborne forces, created by Volgograd Tractor Plant and Kurganmashzavod of the High Precision Systems holding company under Rostec State Corporation, has successfully passed testing. The vehicle demonstrated its reliable floating capability and high navigability in the Black Sea during the trials.



The testing confirmed that the tank is capable of overcoming water obstacles of up to sea state 3 WMO without preparation, firing while afloat and easily landing to an unprepared shore.



“Given its purpose, the vehicle must meet very serious requirements. During state testing, the light tank successfully passed extreme trials at sea, in central Russia and the subtropics, where the air temperature reached +40 degrees. Low temperature tests are scheduled for early next year. Sprut-SDM1 is primarily intended for Russian paratroopers. It can be expected that the capabilities shown by the tank will also interest international customers,” said Bekhan Ozdoev, Industrial Director for the Armament Cluster at Rostec.



Each stage of trials in different conditions also included cannon firing tests. According to the results of state testing, the design documentation will receive the “O1” marking, which allows to start serial production.





JSC Scientific Production Association "High-Precision Weapons" combines a wide range of unique design, technical, and industrial solutions developed by the key Russian defense enterprises in its ultra-sophisticated product lines. The company's General Director is Alexander Vladimirovich Denisov.



Rosteс State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radio-electronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.



