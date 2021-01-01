Navy Breaks Record with Its 13th Transit Through the Taiwan Strait This Year (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; posted Dec. 18, 2020)

By Caitlin Doornbos

A Petty Officer stands lookout watch on the bridge wing as the guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sails in the East China Sea, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (US Navy photo)

YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, Japan --- The Navy on Saturday broke its record for the number of times it has sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait a single year, according to the Yokosuka-based 7th Fleet.The guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin steamed through the contested waterway separating Taiwan from mainland China on Saturday “in accordance with international law,” 7th Fleet spokesman Lt. Joe Keiley said by email.Navy passes through the 110-mile-wide strait typically provoke condemnation from Beijing, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and the waterway its territory. The U.S. regards the strait as international waters and acknowledges China’s claim to Taiwan under its “One China” policy but views the island’s status as unsettled.“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Keiley said in his email. “The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.” (end of excerpt)-ends-