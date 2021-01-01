Defence Acquisition Council Approves Proposals to Procure Equipment Worth Rs 27,000 Crore from Domestic Industry

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 17, 2020)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) in its meeting, today held under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh approved Capital Acquisition proposals of various Weapons / Platforms / Equipment / Systems required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate overall cost of Rs. 28,000 Cr.



This is the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and these are the first set of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) accorded with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorization of Buy Indian (IDDM).



Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 Cr out of Rs 28,000 Cr for which AoNs were granted, will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government.



Acquisition proposals approved today include the DRDO designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Systems for the Indian Air Force, Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.



-ends-



