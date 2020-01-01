Budget 2021: 39.2 Billion Euros Allocated to the Ministry of the Armed Forces

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec. 18, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On December 17, the National Assembly adopted the 2021 budget. The share allocated to the Ministry of the Armed Forces increased by 1.7 billion euros compared to the budget voted last year, an increase of 4.5%, in accordance with the trajectory provided for by the Military Programming Law (LPM) 2019-2025.



The main axes of the budget of the Ministry of the Armed Forces are, first of all, the increase in deliveries of major equipment programs, with in particular 157 Griffon and 20 Jaguar 6x6 armored vehicles for the Army, a new multi-mission Frigate (FREMM) for the Navy, and three new MRTT Phénix aircraft for the Air and Space Force.



In addition, there is funding to support the French economy and the dynamism of the regions, with particular attention to SMEs and young start-ups, as well as a significant investment effort in innovation and recruitment (hiring of 27 000 people, in intelligence and cyber defense, in particular) and for the Family plan. Within the framework of this plan, 237 million euros -- i.e. 60 million more than in 2020 -- will be devoted to improving accommodation conditions for military personnel and will make it possible to launch the creation of 850 new lodgings and the rehabilitation of 1,400 others.



This 2021 budget is therefore a budget of consistency, confidence and recovery. It provides the armed forces with innovative equipment that will enable them to best carry out their missions of protecting the French on national territory and abroad, in particular in foreign operations. It will also help support the economy, creating jobs in the defense industry across the country.



