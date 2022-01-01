HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $76 million to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) training capability to the Air Force of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed



The page you requested is only available to subscribers.





1. If you are a Premium Service subscriber, please log in here to access this story:



Log-in : Password :



2. If you are not a subcriber, you can:



-- buy access to this page: unlimited access for seven days costs 3.00 EUR + VAT (at 20%) if applicable.



Clicking on the "Ok" button below will place the item in your shopping cart and return you to our home page, where you will be able to select additional stories.





-- select additional stories and services from our home page and pay for them at the same time.





-- see your shopping cart. You can also see the contents of your shopping cart at any time by clicking on the "Order" tab on the navigation bar at the top of any page, or by clicking on the "Your order" light blue link in the top right-hand corner of our home page, immediately under the log-on box.



