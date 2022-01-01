|HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $76 million to supply an Electronic Warfare (EW) training capability to the Air Force of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed
|
The page you requested is only available to subscribers.
1. If you are a Premium Service subscriber, please log in here to access this story:
|
|
3. Are you a new user? Find out more about our services.
A full subscription to our Premium Service starts at € 85 per quarter.
Click here for more information about our services and rates.