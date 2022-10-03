Ruska 22 is the Air Force's Main War Exercise of 2022

(Source: Finnish Air Force; issued Sept. 30, 2022)

The Finnish Air Force’s Ruska 22 exercise will involve a total of 50 aircraft and approximately 3,700 soldiers, of which 2,400 reservists, spread over eight air bases in different parts of the Finland, so the exercise can be seen and heard in a large part of the country. (Finnish AF photo)

The Finnish Air Force will arrange the #Ruska22 air operations exercise on 3–8 October 2022. #ilmavoimat #finaf



In total, the exercise will involve 50 aircraft and around 3,700 personnel, including 2,400 reservists. Read more: https://t.co/zw7aH0TyF7 pic.twitter.com/XQA784fmrv — Ilmavoimat (@FinnishAirForce) September 20, 2022

Flight operations of the Ruska 22 air operation exercise will start on Monday, October 3, 2022. In the exercise, reservists of the Lapland Air Force and the Air Force Academy are especially trained.A total of 50 aircraft and approximately 3,700 soldiers will participate in the exercise, of which 2,400 are reservists. During the Ruska 22 exercise, eight bases are used in different parts of Finland, so the exercise can be seen and heard in a large part of the country. Flight operations start on Monday 3 October. at 12 o'clock and ends on Saturday 8.10. by 3 p.m. The exercise is led by Air Force Operations Commander Colonel Henrik Elo.The goal of the Air Force's annual main war exercise is to maintain and develop the readiness of Finland's air defense. Colonel Elo, what are the priorities of the Ruska 22 exercise?The focus of the exercise is training reservists, utilizing the extensive network of bases, and cooperation with the Swedish Air Force.Ruska 22 is an important exercise especially in terms of training Air Force reservists. Forces consisting of reservists are a central part of the Air Force's distributed and mobile combat approach. Utilization of the extensive network of bases and distribution and movement within the bases would not be possible without skilled reservists.The aircraft participating in the exercise are divided into a party practicing air defense missions and a party portraying the exercise opponent, the crisis between which develops during the exercise in real time. The exercise is not flown according to pre-agreed schedules, but the defending forces react to the actions of the training opponent according to the situation.The readiness of the training forces will be increased as the situation develops, and from Wednesday to Saturday, October 5‒8. flight operations are available around the clock. The tempo of the operation also increases as the week progresses. The main bases of the defending force are Rovaniemi and Tikkakoski in Jyväskylä, the planes depicting the training opponent fly from the Rissala base of the Karelian Air Force.In addition to the main bases, the fighters of the defending force will be based during the exercise, in accordance with the Air Force's mobile combat method, also at the airports of Oulu, Pudasjärvi, Vaasa and Kokkola-Pietarsaari, as well as at the Kallax base in Lulea, Sweden. In addition, transport and connection planes use Kemi airport. The comprehensive airport network makes it possible to distribute the fighter fleet quickly and flexibly to different parts of Finland.The role of reservists is central, more than half of the forces participating in the exercise are reservists. This year, reservists of the Lapland Aviation and Air Force Academy will be trained in Ruska, so the biggest refresher exercises will be held at the Rovaniemi and Tikkakoski bases.A total of approximately 2,400 reservists will participate in the exercise. In addition to basic soldier skills, reservists practice their own wartime tasks in practice. The forces formed from reservists train, among other things, the operation and maintenance of F/A-18 Hornet fighters, the construction of command system connections and the protection of bases.Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters participate in the Ruska 22 exercise as part of the close cooperation between the Finnish and Swedish air forces. We have participated in each other's main war exercises since 2016 and regularly fly Cross Border Training rounds, so cooperation in the air is familiar to both sides.In the Ruska 22 exercise, we also practice cooperation in base operations. The Swedish Gripen unit based in Rovaniemi will be integrated into the force practicing air defense missions. The Swedes are participating in the exercise as part of the Finnish air defense and are practicing operating at a Finnish base.-ends-