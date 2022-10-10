Delivery of Air Defense Systems to Protect Ukrainian Civilian Population
(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 10, 2022)
(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)
The German government has said several times in recent weeks that it would ‘soon’ deliver IRIS-T surface-launched air-defense missiles to Ukraine, and implied several times that deliveries were imminent, but so far none have yet been transferred. (Diehl photo)
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht condemned the most recent Russian rocket attacks on Kyiv and several other cities in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. The Ukrainian civilian population is suffering the most from the increased shelling of critical infrastructure. Russia's behavior is another unacceptable escalation. For this reason, it is essential to continue to support Ukraine in its struggle - especially with modern air defense systems.
Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said: “The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly. Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular.
In the next few days, the first of four state-of-the-art Infra-Red Imaging System - Tail Surface Launched Missile (IRIS-T SLM) medium-range air defense systems will be ready to effectively protect the people of Ukraine.”
Background:
The IRIS-T SLM Infra-Red Imaging System Tail Surface Launched Medium Range is a newly developed, state-of-the-art air defense system for area defense against missiles up to 20 km high and 40 km wide. The first system will be delivered to Ukraine in a timely manner. Another three systems are to follow.
(ends)
Germany to 'Quickly' Send Air Defense Systems to Ukraine
(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued Oct 10, 2022)
Germany is set to deliver the first of four high-tech air defense systems within "days." The rush to move up the delivery comes after heavy Russian missile strikes hit major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv.
The IRIS-T SLM systems can defend against missiles at a range of up to 40 kilometers (25 miles)
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday said Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian population centers highlighted the urgency of delivering air defense systems to Kyiv's forces.
The long-promised systems, which are capable of protecting an entire city, were originally slated to be delivered at the end of the year. Monday's deadly strikes, however, have now sped up the delivery timeline.
What did German officials say?
Lambrecht said the Russian barrage underlined the need for the vehicle-mounted Iris-T SLM systems to be delivered quickly.
"The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it is to supply Ukraine with air defense systems quickly," the defense minister said in a statement.
"Russia's attacks with missiles and drones terrorize above all the civilian population," Lambrecht said.
She added that the first of four high-tech air defense systems will now be "ready for the effective protection of people in the coming days."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz had promised to provide the air defense systems to Ukraine in June.
The IRIS-T SLM can defend from approaching missiles at an altitude of up to 20 kilometers (12 miles) and a distance up to 40 kilometers (25 miles).
According to Scholz, the defense system makes it possible to protect "an entire major city from Russian air attacks."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday that Germany would do "everything it can" to help quickly bolster Ukraine's air defenses. "It is despicable and unjustifiable for Putin to bombard large cities and civilians with missiles," Baerbock wrote on Twitter.
During the Monday morning missile strikes, the German Foreign Ministry said, a large building housing a German consulate in Kyiv was damaged. However, it added that the office had not been in use since the war broke out.
-ends-