Delivery of Air Defense Systems to Protect Ukrainian Civilian Population

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 10, 2022)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The German government has said several times in recent weeks that it would ‘soon’ deliver IRIS-T surface-launched air-defense missiles to Ukraine, and implied several times that deliveries were imminent, but so far none have yet been transferred. (Diehl photo)

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht condemned the most recent Russian rocket attacks on Kyiv and several other cities in Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. The Ukrainian civilian population is suffering the most from the increased shelling of critical infrastructure. Russia's behavior is another unacceptable escalation. For this reason, it is essential to continue to support Ukraine in its struggle - especially with modern air defense systems.



Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht said: “The renewed rocket fire on Kyiv and the many other cities makes it clear how important it is to deliver air defense systems to Ukraine quickly. Russia's missile and drone attacks primarily terrorize the civilian population. That is why we are now supporting them with anti-aircraft weapons in particular.



In the next few days, the first of four state-of-the-art Infra-Red Imaging System - Tail Surface Launched Missile (IRIS-T SLM) medium-range air defense systems will be ready to effectively protect the people of Ukraine.”



Background:



The IRIS-T SLM Infra-Red Imaging System Tail Surface Launched Medium Range is a newly developed, state-of-the-art air defense system for area defense against missiles up to 20 km high and 40 km wide. The first system will be delivered to Ukraine in a timely manner. Another three systems are to follow.



Germany to 'Quickly' Send Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued Oct 10, 2022)