Transcript: Department of Defense Press Briefing by Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord (excerpt)

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 18, 2019)

STAFF: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thanks for joining us today. This morning, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord will provide an update on the department's acquisition reform and innovation efforts.She'll have an opening statement and then we'll take your questions. We do have a hard stop at 11:50, so please be respectful with your questions so everyone will have a chance.Before we start, I do want to welcome back Mike Stone today, returning after three months of paternity leave. Most importantly, great to hear the twins, the mom and you are doing well.So, ma'am, over to you.UNDERSECRETARY OF DEFENSE ELLEN M. LORD: All right.Thank you, Mike.Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for being here.Today, I'd like to provide a brief update on our acquisition policy reform goals and objectives, and then I'd like to talk to you about some efforts we are supporting in sustainment. I'll close by talking about my upcoming trip to India and what I'd like to accomplish there. Then I'd be happy to take your questions.Last time we talked about acquisition reform and innovation and how we are reducing timelines and lowering costs to provide the best capabilities to our men and women in uniform, I also spoke about my six strategic goals and how the acquisition community and our reform efforts directly support the National Defense Strategy and our warfighters.On acquisition policy, we're on the brink of some major changes.First, we're still on track to roll out the adaptive acquisition framework in December, which will be the most transformational acquisition policy change we've seen in decades.We held our first training session in September at DAU with some of the most senior and influential members of the defense acquisition workforce.This policy embraces the delegation of decision-making, tailoring program oversight to minimize unnecessary bureaucratic processes, and actively managing risk based on the unique characteristics of the capability being acquired. (end of excerpt)-ends-