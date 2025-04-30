LATEST
Agreement on Maintenance of Long-Range and Medium-Range Surveillance Radars Extended
Release

Agreement on Maintenance of Long-Range and Medium-Range Surveillance Radars Extended

Jul 2, 2018

Finland has decided to keep its backbone air-surveillance radars in shape for another five years. Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö authorized…

Italian Navy Landing Helicopter Dock Trieste Nears Full Service

Italian Navy Landing Helicopter Dock Trieste Nears Full Service

Philippines Secures 12 Advanced FA-50PH Jets in 0 Million South Korea Deal

Philippines Secures 12 Advanced FA-50PH Jets in $700 Million South Korea Deal

The F-35 Fighter Jet, The World’s Costliest Weapons Program, Just Got More Expensive

The F-35 Fighter Jet, The World’s Costliest Weapons Program, Just Got More Expensive

Industry Needs A Fundamental Decision on the Eurofighter by 2025

Industry Needs A Fundamental Decision on the Eurofighter by 2025

Feature Stories

Detailed analysis of the 2006 Lebanon War, covering ground combat, air strikes, naval actions, and weapon system performance.

A Preliminary Military Assessment of the Lebanon Conflict

Aug 18, 2006
img

Accelerating 5th Generation Airpower: Bringing Capability and Capacity to the Merge

Jul 6, 2023
V-22 Osprey

AE 1107C Hits 500-Hour Mark Inside V-22 Fleet

Dec 27, 2024
Chinook Helicopter

Australian Chinook Helicopter Refuels Abrams Tanks

Apr 11, 2023

Press releases

Maritime Security USVs

Aerostat Lifts Singapore’s Watch Over Sky and Sea

Aug 14, 2023
Finland extends Thales radar support deal, keeping key surveillance systems active through 2023 with NATO integration updates in 2025.

Agreement on Maintenance of Long-Range and Medium-Range Surveillance Radars Extended

Jul 2, 2018
img

All Issues Pertaining to Serviceability of MiG-29K Sorted Out – Indian Navy

Dec 4, 2018
Radome

ATK Steps Into Advanced Tech With Mission Research Buy

Aug 30, 2023

Editor’s choice

img

Rafale in Combat: “War for Dummies”

May 31, 2011

Rafale in Combat: “War for Dummies” Published: / Updated: Pilots walk to their jets before…

B-2 Bomber

Northrop Grumman Adding Mobile Targets to B-2 Bomber Capabilities

Oct 7, 2023

The B-2 Spirit edges into a new era. Air Force engineers push the bomber toward…

img

China’s Expanding Drone Arsenal Reveals Strength of Civil-Military Integration

Jun 17, 2025

The first taxi runs of Jiutian’s SS-UAV “drone mothership” at a private airfield in Sichuan…

Latest articles

img

Poland Receives First AH-64D Apaches to Prepare for Guardian Fleet

Jun 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025

Three AH-64D Apache attack helicopters landed this morning at the 56th Air Base in Latkowo,…

img

China’s Expanding Drone Arsenal Reveals Strength of Civil-Military Integration

Jun 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025

The first taxi runs of Jiutian’s SS-UAV “drone mothership” at a private airfield in Sichuan…

img

One-Way Drone from MBDA Targets Enemy Defenses with Sheer Volume

Jun 17, 2025Jun 17, 2025

PARIS — MBDA, Europe’s largest missile maker, has shown a new low‑cost drone called the…

img

MDA Awards $429M Contract to i3 for Advanced Missile Defense Data Evaluation

Jun 12, 2025Jun 12, 2025

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) signed a new deal on 10 June 2025. It is…

12 additional FA-50PH light combat aircraft

Philippines Secures 12 Advanced FA-50PH Jets in $700 Million South Korea Deal

Jun 12, 2025Jun 12, 2025

The Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) has approved a fresh contract for 12 additional…

img

US Navy Awards $646M Raytheon Contract for SPY-6 Radar Expansion

Jun 11, 2025Jun 12, 2025

The Navy has issued a $646 million contract option to Raytheon for four additional AN/SPY-6(V)…

New Canadian defense spend boosts domestic firms

Canada Boosts Defense Spending to Hit NATO 2% Target, Eyes Europe

Jun 10, 2025Jun 12, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney has broken from decades of caution. He pledged an extra US…

Main Ground Combat System

France Releases Initial Details About French-German MGCS Future Tank Program

Feb 27, 2025Mar 16, 2025

France and Germany have released a revised outline for the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS),…

Load More

Home